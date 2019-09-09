Local
HomeLocal

President Trump to Visit Baltimore This Week

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

President Donald Trump is coming to Baltimore.

He’s visiting on Thursday to speak at the U.S. House of Representatives retreat for Republican lawmakers. The full retreat lasts until Sunday at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East after originally being scheduled to take place in West Virginia is past January.

This visit is the first for the President since his critical comments about U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings in which he called his district “a rat and rodent infested mess.”

The President previous visited Baltimore to attend the Army vs Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , President Trump

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
President Trump to Visit Baltimore This Week

President Donald Trump is coming to Baltimore. He’s visiting on Thursday to speak at the U.S. House of Representatives retreat…
09.09.19
Baltimore City Skyline
Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle, Multiple Streets Closed in…

Baltimore City Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle found near the Inner Harbor in Downtown Baltimore. Officers first responded around…
09.09.19
Police tape
Baltimore Man Shot Several Times in the Back

Baltimore City Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that left a man severally injured. The victim was…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close