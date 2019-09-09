President Trump to Visit Baltimore This Week

President Donald Trump is coming to Baltimore.

He’s visiting on Thursday to speak at the U.S. House of Representatives retreat for Republican lawmakers. The full retreat lasts until Sunday at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East after originally being scheduled to take place in West Virginia is past January.

This visit is the first for the President since his critical comments about U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings in which he called his district “a rat and rodent infested mess.”

The President previous visited Baltimore to attend the Army vs Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Source: CBS Baltimore

