B’More Prosecutors Want To Toss Nearly 800 Gun Trace Task Force Cases

Baltimore Prosecutors plan to ask the courts to throw out nearly 800 tainted cases handled by the Gun Trace Task Force.

Initially, prosecutors estimated thousands of cases might tainted.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby office found the cases to be compromised by dishonest officers. Officials plan to begin throwing out convictions next month.

Eight former unit members were convicted of racketeering beginning in 2017 and sentenced to federal prison.

Dre Johnson Posted September 6, 2019

