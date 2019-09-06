Local
HomeLocal

B’More Prosecutors Want To Toss Nearly 800 Gun Trace Task Force Cases

Gun Trace Task Force case about âequal justice for all,â prosecutors say in closing arguments

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Prosecutors plan to ask the courts to throw out nearly 800 tainted cases handled by the Gun Trace Task Force.

Initially, prosecutors estimated thousands of cases might tainted.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby office found the cases to be compromised by dishonest officers. Officials plan to begin throwing out convictions next month.

Eight former unit members were convicted of racketeering beginning in 2017 and sentenced to federal prison.

See Also: Police Find 146 Guns at Home of Maryland Man Who Threatened to Shoot Co-Workers

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

B’More Prosecutors Want To Toss Nearly 800 Gun Trace Task Force Cases was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore City police , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
President Trump to Visit Baltimore This Week

President Donald Trump is coming to Baltimore. He’s visiting on Thursday to speak at the U.S. House of Representatives retreat…
09.09.19
Baltimore City Skyline
Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle, Multiple Streets Closed in…

Baltimore City Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle found near the Inner Harbor in Downtown Baltimore. Officers first responded around…
09.09.19
Police tape
Baltimore Man Shot Several Times in the Back

Baltimore City Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that left a man severally injured. The victim was…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close