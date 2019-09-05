Local
Police Find 146 Guns at Home of Maryland Man Who Threatened to Shoot Co-Workers

Police in Anne Arundel County arrested a Pasadena man Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot his co-workers.

Mark Edward Rutkowski is facing charges of making a threat of mass violence. Police also found 146 guns at his home. Some of them reportedly belonging to the 54-year-old’s elderly father.

Rutkowski spoke out from jail, saying he was “just kidding” when he made the threatening comments to co-workers at the machine shop where he worked. But his co-workers said he shared the order he would shoot the employees.

“I just said to one of my best friends, ‘I wish y’all were dead,’” Rutkowski said.

Rutkowski was fired by his employer after making the threats.

