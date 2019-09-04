More People Have Been Killed in Baltimore Compared to This Time Last Year

Two people were shot and killed in Baltimore Tuesday night.

Their deaths mark 232 homicides for the year. According to police, there were 199 homicides this time last year.

Read more below from CBS Baltimore:

Police said they were called to the 3000 block of Oakley Ave. around 10:03 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.

That man was later declared dead after being taken to Sinai Hospital.

Two minutes later at 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Homestead St. for another shooting.

They said they found three victims at the scene. The first victim was an adult male. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died.

Baltimore City Police are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

