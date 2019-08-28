4 People Shot, 1 Killed in Several Overnight Shootings

Baltimore Police are investigating a series of shootings that left at least one man dead overnight.

The first shooting happened on the 1200 block of North Potomac Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his groin. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

About an hour later at 11:08 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 4700 block of Alhambra Avenue where they came across a pair of shooting victims. The 22-year-old victim was shot in her stomach, while a 43-year-old man was hit in his left leg. They’re currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

The last shooting happened early Wednesday morning. Officers found the 26-year-old victim at the hospital who was being treated for a gunshot wound in his left thigh. He was shot on the corner of Belair Road and Brendan Avenue. Officials said his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Baltimore Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

