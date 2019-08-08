Local
HomeLocal

Three Men Shot Early Thursday on South Hanover Street

Close-Up Of Cordon Tape

Source: Andrey Bok / EyeEm / Getty

Three men are hospitalized after a Thursday morning shooting in Baltimore.

Police said they were called to the 3800 block of S. Hanover Street around 12:18 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg, a 20-year-old man who had also been shot in the leg and a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the foot.

A preliminary investigation shows the victims were walking on the 3600 block of S. Hanover Street when they were shot. A motive is still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day
Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City
41 photos

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime

Videos
Local
Close-Up Of Cordon Tape
Three Men Shot Early Thursday on South Hanover…

Three men are hospitalized after a Thursday morning shooting in Baltimore. Police said they were called to the 3800 block…
08.08.19
Orioles Chris Davis leaves game after apparent verbal altercation with manager Brandon Hyde
Orioles Player Restrained After Going After Team Manager…

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was removed from Wednesday night’s game after going after manager Brandon Hyde in the…
08.08.19
President Trump Arrives At Walter Reed Medical Center After Physical Exam
Man Hit and Killed By Tractor Trailer

A man is dead after being hit and killed by a tractor trailer. Lincoln Carroll was struck around 11:46 p,m.…
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close