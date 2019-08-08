Three Men Shot Early Thursday on South Hanover Street

Three men are hospitalized after a Thursday morning shooting in Baltimore.

Police said they were called to the 3800 block of S. Hanover Street around 12:18 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg, a 20-year-old man who had also been shot in the leg and a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the foot.

A preliminary investigation shows the victims were walking on the 3600 block of S. Hanover Street when they were shot. A motive is still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

