Three Men Shot Early Thursday on South Hanover Street

Three men are hospitalized after a Thursday morning shooting in Baltimore.
Police said they were called to the 3800 block of S. Hanover Street around 12:18 a.m.
When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg, a 20-year-old man who had also been shot in the leg and a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the foot.
A preliminary investigation shows the victims were walking on the 3600 block of S. Hanover Street when they were shot. A motive is still unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore