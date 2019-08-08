Baltimore Water Bills Are Coming To Residents Very Soon

Baltimore City Department of Public Works Director Rudolph S. Chow, P.E., said Wednesday that water billing for Baltimore City and Baltimore County will resume Wednesday
A ransomware attack happened back in May, crippling the city’s computer servers, causing the Department of Public Works to be unable to produce water bills.
Source:WMAR2News