Local
Home

Baltimore Water Bills Are Coming To Residents Very Soon

Rain drops falling in rain water

Source: Yogesh S. More / Getty

Baltimore City Department of Public Works Director Rudolph S. Chow, P.E., said Wednesday that water billing for Baltimore City and Baltimore County will resume Wednesday

A ransomware attack happened back in May, crippling the city’s computer servers, causing the Department of Public Works to be unable to produce water bills.

See Also: Community Meeting Held Concerning Proposed Increase Of Baltimore Water Bills

See Also: Baltimore City Residents Receive Very High Water Bills

See Also: Baltimore City Council Moves Forward With Plastic Bag Ban

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:WMAR2News

Baltimore , Baltimore city , water bill

Videos
Local
Close-Up Of Cordon Tape
Three Men Shot Early Thursday on South Hanover…

Three men are hospitalized after a Thursday morning shooting in Baltimore. Police said they were called to the 3800 block…
08.08.19
Orioles Chris Davis leaves game after apparent verbal altercation with manager Brandon Hyde
Orioles Player Restrained After Going After Team Manager…

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was removed from Wednesday night’s game after going after manager Brandon Hyde in the…
08.08.19
President Trump Arrives At Walter Reed Medical Center After Physical Exam
Man Hit and Killed By Tractor Trailer

A man is dead after being hit and killed by a tractor trailer. Lincoln Carroll was struck around 11:46 p,m.…
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close