Baltimore City Council Moves Forward With Plastic Bag Ban

Lawmakers are considering banning plastic bags in Baltimore and on Tuesday, the Baltimore City Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the proposed comprehensive bag ban legislation.

The measure was first introduced in 2006 but is moving closer to becoming reality. The Baltimore City Health Department, the Department of Public Works and the National Aquarium all back the measure.

Source:Fox Baltimore