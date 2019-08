Baltimore’s City Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss banning plastic bags.

The bill would ban bags in corner grocery stores and supermarkets.

Retailers who choose not to comply could face up to six months in jail. In addition, store owners could face a $1,000 fine.

It’s a debate that’s nearly 10 years in the making.

Source: Fox Baltimore

