Local
HomeLocal

Local Barber, Social Media Influencer Killed in Baltimore Shooting

Leave a comment

Baltimore Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that killed Devon Chavis.

A local barber and Instagram star, Chavis was shot in the stomach on the 4900 block of Goodnow Road early Wednesday morning.  The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

Chavis accrued more than 19,000 followers on his Instagram account @celebritycutzbydev and recently celebrated his birthday two weeks ago.

His co-worker and close friend told CBS Baltimore, Chavis leaves behind his 2-year-old daughter and his mom.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING
Local Barber, Social Media Influencer Killed in Baltimore…

Baltimore Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that killed Devon Chavis. A local barber and Instagram star,…
07.25.19
A generic vechicle on 4 August 1998. AFR GENERICS Picture by LOUISE KENNERLEY
Woman Hit & Killed By Car on I-695

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on the outer loop of I-695 early Thursday morning…
07.25.19
Police Tape
1 Dead, 7 Hurt in Several Baltimore Shooting

One person is dead and several others are hurt after a series of overnight shootings. Baltimore Police tell CBS Baltimore,…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close