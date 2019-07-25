Local Barber, Social Media Influencer Killed in Baltimore Shooting

Baltimore Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that killed Devon Chavis.

A local barber and Instagram star, Chavis was shot in the stomach on the 4900 block of Goodnow Road early Wednesday morning. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

Chavis accrued more than 19,000 followers on his Instagram account @celebritycutzbydev and recently celebrated his birthday two weeks ago.

His co-worker and close friend told CBS Baltimore, Chavis leaves behind his 2-year-old daughter and his mom.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

