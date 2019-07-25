Local
1 Dead, 7 Hurt in Several Baltimore Shooting

One person is dead and several others are hurt after a series of overnight shootings.

Baltimore Police tell CBS Baltimore, the deadly incident happened around just before midnight Wednesday on the 2200 block of Christian Street. Officers found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven people were hurt in four other shootings.

The first incident of the night was around 8:51 pm Wednesday. Police responded to an area hospital where a victim had just arrived. They later found out the 29-year-old man had been shot in his right arm and right eye while driving on the 4400 block of Shamrock Avenue.  He’s expected to be okay.

The remaining victims are currently in serious condition at area hospitals. Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact police.

Source: CBS Baltimore

