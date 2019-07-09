Baltimore County Man Involved in Surfing Accident in Ocean City

A Baltimore County man is recovering after a body surfing accident in Ocean City, Maryland over the holiday weekend.

See Also: Earthquake Reported Off The Coast Of Ocean City

Ben Paepcke was body surfing in front of a lifeguard stand, according to the Go Fund Me page set up by friends, but when he dove into the water, he didn’t come back up.

Paepcke injured his spiral cord. He was rushed to Shock Trauma where he is undergoing treatment.

Papecke graduated from Calvert Hall College in Towson in 2018 where he played lacrosse. He was also an athlete at Dulaney Valley High School.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: