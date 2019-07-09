Local
Baltimore County Man Involved in Surfing Accident in Ocean City

Ocean City Maryland

A Baltimore County man is recovering after a body surfing accident in Ocean City, Maryland over the holiday weekend.

Ben Paepcke was body surfing in front of a lifeguard stand, according to the Go Fund Me page set up by friends, but when he dove into the water, he didn’t come back up.

Paepcke injured his spiral cord. He was rushed to Shock Trauma where he is undergoing treatment.

Papecke graduated from Calvert Hall College in Towson in 2018 where he played lacrosse. He was also an athlete at Dulaney Valley High School.

