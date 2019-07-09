Local
Baltimore Police Sgt. Facing False Arrest Charges in Court

A Baltimore Police Sergeant heads to court Tuesday after being charged with false arrest and breaking police policy.

Sgt. Ethan Newberg was doing a warrant check back in May when a passerby made a comment.

Body cam footage shows him chasing the man down, tackling him to the ground and arresting him.

Newberg claimed the man was aggressive, but the video showed the man walked away calmly.

The sergeant is suspended without pay. He is a 24 year veteran of the department.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

