Reach Baltimore With Your Own WOLB 1010 Talk Show! [Click For Details]
Do you represent a nonprofit, community organization or business with a message that can inform, educate, and empower our community? WOLB 1010 is looking for organizations interested in hosting their own talk show and connecting directly with Baltimore listeners.
Share your expertise, spotlight important issues, and make your voice heard on one of Baltimore’s trusted community stations. For programming availability and cost, call 410-332-8200.
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