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Maryland is getting a brief break from widespread storms, but the quieter weather won’t last long as several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to move through the state during the upcoming workweek.

Monday will start warm and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s during the morning commute. Dry conditions are expected early before temperatures climb back into the 90s during the afternoon.

Isolated to scattered strong thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon and evening. Forecasters reports that some storms may bring quarter-size hail and wind gusts reaching 65 mph. The highest storm chances are expected across southern Pennsylvania and far western Maryland.

Outside of thunderstorms, the combination of heat and humidity could make it feel close to 100 degrees in some areas.

Storm chances increase significantly Tuesday and Wednesday, when widespread and potentially severe thunderstorms could impact parts of Maryland. Residents with outdoor plans should prepare for possible disruptions and make sure they have a way to receive severe weather alerts.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through the middle of the week before a noticeable change arrives.

Behind the midweek storms, temperatures are expected to cool into the low to mid-80s later in the week. Humidity levels should also decrease, bringing more comfortable mornings and afternoons.

The end of the week is increasingly likely to feature several days of drier, more pleasant weather across the Baltimore area.

Baltimore Could See Strong Storms Before Cooler, Drier Weather Moves In was originally published on 92q.com