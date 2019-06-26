Baltimore Mailman Delivered Cannabis Along Postal Route Court Documents Say

A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug ring in which he paid a U.S. Postal worker in drugs and cash to distribute more than 100 kilograms of cannabis while on his mail route around Baltimore.

According to court documents, investigators found that since early 2017 over 200 suspicious parcels were mailed from California to a particular zip code– 21223– in Baltimore. They were addressed to locations on William McRae’s regular route.

Investigators intercepted three of the packages which contained around 1 kilogram of a green, leafy plantlike substance that tested positive as cannabis.

Michael Gray faces up to 20 yers in prison after pleading guilty this week.

McRae, the U.S Postal employee, pleaded guilty in April to his role in the operation. He faces 40 years in federal prison.

Gray is set to be sentenced on September 16.

