New Patrol Strategy Announced By Baltimore City Police

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Baltimore City Police announced a new citywide patrol strategy as another violent weekend passes.

A homicide Sunday night in the Mondawmin neighborhood marked the 148th homicide this year. It’s already 15 more than this time last year.

Two more on Monday brought the total to 150 this year.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City police , crime

