Photos Of The LYMS 7th Congressional District Candidate Forum

Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Candidates faced off on critical issues in a LIVE radio forum on 1010 WOLB during The Larry Young Morning Show on Tuesday.

Talmadge Branch, Jill P. Carter, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, F. Michael Higginbotham, Terri Hill, Kweisi Mfume and Saafir Rabb appeared.

Talk show host and forum moderator Larry Young said, “I’m grateful that our 7th Congressional District Special Election candidates have accepted our invitation to appear on The Larry Young Morning Show for this forum. Local talk radio that concentrates on Baltimore issues is the focus of our everyday, but an opportunity for our listeners to hear from candidates directly is always important. This special election and the upcoming election year is especially important to Marylanders and all Americans.

Radio One Baltimore has used the power of its airwaves and influence in the community to provide its audience with unique listening experiences such as live political forums, debates and town halls for over 20 years. What started solely on 1010 AM has now expanded its reach thousands of listeners through digital streaming at WOLBBaltimore.com.

“We’re excited about providing our listeners with the information they need to make the critical decision on our city and counties next representative for the 7th Congressional District during such a pivotal time,” said Howard Mazer, Vice President and General Manager, Radio One Baltimore. “The issues are too important and we need everyone to not just vote, but make an educated vote, so we’re broadcasting LIVE on WOLB AM.”

