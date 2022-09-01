Her GOATness!: A Serena Williams Photo Album From 25 Years At The U.S. Open

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams is arguably the best athlete this planet has ever seen. Her dominance over the sport of tennis is one of the greatest feats of any professional athlete, man, or woman. But sadly, every superhero’s reign must end, and Williams could be stepping away from the game of tennis.

After she announced last month that she was contemplating retirement, fans circled her 2022 US Open appearance as the last time they may ever get to see Williams compete in a sport she dominated for nearly three decades.

Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, has been ranked #1 for 319 weeks, including a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks, has finished as the year-end No. 1 five times, and has won 14 major women’s doubles titles with her sister Venus. The pair are unbeaten in Grand Slam doubles finals. Not to mention Serena has won over $94 million in prize money!

If there was one tennis tournament that exemplified Williams’ superiority over the sport, it would have to be the US Open. She’s appeared in the finals of the tourney 10 times, winning six titles in the 25-year span. She won her first US Open in 1999 when she was 17 years old. The young firey teenager wore beads in her hair like her sister Venus and dominated the field. Williams would go take US Open victories in 2002 and then again in 2008. In 2011 she found her groove, advancing to the finals the next four years in a row, losing the first and then winning three straight.

So far in the 2022 US Open, Williams has given her fans so much to be proud of. Serena Williams won her first match against Danka Kovinic during the first round of the U.S. Open on Aug. 29. She then followed that up with another victory in the second round against Anett Kontaveit. After her win against Kontaveit fans held up signs to show the legend how much they adored her, win, lose, or draw.

As we watch the end of an amazing run, by an even more amazing human being, let’s never forget all the wonderful moments Serena gave us, especially at the US Open. To make sure we always remember the legacy of the ‘Queen of Tennis,’ we put together a photo album of Serena Williams’ 25 years at the US Open.

Check it out below.

