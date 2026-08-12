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Baltimore OIG Finds Mold, Mushrooms at Homeless Shelters

Baltimore OIG Finds Mold, Mushrooms and Poor Conditions at City Homeless Shelters

Published on August 12, 2026
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Mold, mushrooms and poor moisture control were among several concerning conditions found inside Baltimore homeless shelters operating out of former hotels, according to a new report from the city’s Office of Inspector General.

The OIG investigated complaints involving three facilities: the former Sleep Inn and Suites on North Front Street, the former Holiday Inn Express on North Gay Street and the former Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Baltimore Downtown/Inner Harbor on South President Street.

CBS Baltimore reports that the shelters were initially used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Baltimore later purchased the Sleep Inn to serve families and the Holiday Inn to house single men.

The investigation began after a July 2025 complaint alleged residents’ concerns were going unaddressed. Complaints included mold, pest infestations, poor ventilation, sewage issues, broken laundry equipment, dirty linens and shortages of basic supplies.

Some of the most serious conditions were reported at the Sleep Inn. Residents and former employees described mold inside heating and cooling units, bathroom ventilation fans that did not work and leaking HVAC systems. Photos included in the OIG report also appeared to show mushrooms growing from carpet inside rooms.

During a site visit, investigators found nonfunctioning bathroom fans, humid laundry areas, water damage, exposed pipes and insulation and trash carts with strong odors near residential areas. Investigators also noted that controls for the building’s main rooftop HVAC system appeared to be turned off.

Water stains, humidity and signs of pests were also reported at the other two shelters.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services acknowledged the challenges associated with converting hotels into long-term shelters and said officials have been working to address concerns.

The OIG recommended stronger oversight of ventilation and moisture control, improved maintenance contracts and increased on-site support and contractor management from the city.

Click here to read the full report.

Baltimore OIG Finds Mold, Mushrooms and Poor Conditions at City Homeless Shelters was originally published on 92q.com

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