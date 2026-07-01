KKKaren: Megyn Kelly Responds To SCOTUS' Birthright Citizenship Ruling

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Megyn Kelly has been going full Megyn KKKelly in regard to the subject of immigrants on U.S. soil, and how even the ones who are documented need to leave because they just can’t assimilate into whatever it is white conservatives think “American” culture is. So, it should surprise no one that when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that President Donald Trump can’t unilaterally change the Constitution via executive order, which was the president’s strategy for ending birthright citizenship, Kelly took to her white nationalist soapbox to demonstrate, once again, that she’s angry, she’s racist, and she doesn’t know WTF she’s talking about.

“The 14th Amd was never intended to allow any non-citizen to confer citizenship on her child (& thereby skip the line) by delivering the baby here,” Kelly tweeted without bothering to expound on her non-argument with any relevant facts, because — well, what do you think she is, some kind of journalist?

“This Court majority – esp the squish conservatives – all too afraid of being called ‘racist’ to find accordingly,” she continued.

And there it is…

SCOTUS rejected Trump’s bid to upend the 14th Amendment in a 6-3 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump appointees Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, all Republicans, joining Democratic justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Roberts wrote in his opinion that the court will continue to uphold the interpretation of the amendment that has been upheld by the courts for a century and a half, which is that “children born in the United States to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ of the United States and are citizens at birth.”

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“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to “every free-born person in this land,” Roberts wrote. “We keep that promise today.”

But Kelly finds it so unfathomable that Republican justices would go against MAGA by, well, doing their main job, which is to uphold the Constitution, that the only reason she could think of for them to side with the Democratic justices that they’re deathly afraid of being called racist, which they somehow weren’t afraid of being when they gutted the Voting Rights Act in favor of racist gerrymandering, or when they voted just last week to allow Trump to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti and Syria, a decision that could force roughly 350,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians to return to the countries they fled.

And, by the way, Kelly was more than happy to celebrate that decision by taking to her program and saying with her whole chest and the might of all her Klancestors that all the Haitians should “go home.”

“Go home! Get out! We know our country is better than yours. That’s because we filled it with our work ethic, culture, and values. You being here only dilutes it for us… GO BACK TO F–KING HAITI!” she squawked.

Is there anything a white supremacist loves doing more than rewriting history in a way that gives white people credit for ingenuity and all of the world’s greatest innovations, because that narrative is more digestible for Caucasians than the idea that their culture-jacking ancestors murdered, pillaged, and colonized their way to global supremacy, which happens to be the un-whitewashed truth?

Kelly is a racist who simply can’t believe her fellow whites in the Supreme Court would rather do their jobs than be racist with her — so that must mean they’re “afraid of being called racist.”

Mind you, none of these people were attacking birthright citizenship — speaking about it like it’s some new liberal policy Democrats conjured out of their hind parts, not a staple in the U.S. Constitution since 1866 — until Trump made it an agenda in his second term to end it. Kelly has been critical of Trump for his persistent failure to “just behave like a normal human being,” but that doesn’t mean she’s trying to throw the MAGA baby out with the bathwater. (Not that MAGA is well-known for their bathing habits, but y’all know what I mean.) Trump is still a xenophobic bigot after her own heart, after all.

Remember when Bad Bunny, another U.S. citizen who Kelly doesn’t think is American enough because he’s brown and bilingual, delivered his masterful Super Bowl LX halftime show, and Kelly got so salty about it that she flew off into a KKKrash-out rant, during which Black people, Muslims in the UK and “40 million Spanish speakers” caught all kinds of white supremacist strays?

It was never about whether Black and brown immigrants were documented or undocumented. It was never about patriotism, the Founding Fathers or the Constitution. If it were, Kelly and her ilk would be as passionate about Trump welcoming thousands of white refugees from South Africa, based on a “white genocide” that does not exist, as they are about the president blindly ending protections for hundreds of thousands of Black and brown migrants who had real, life-threatening reasons to flee their countries.

It was always all about making America white again, and every Trump administration policy regarding non-white foreigners has demonstrated that perfectly, as have bigot Barbies like Keely and all the others who continue to advocate for the white supremacy they deny even exists.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Megyn Kelly Is Big Mad At Trump Over His Threats To Iran



Megyn Kelly Sheds KKKaren Tears Over The Golden Globes





KKKaren: Megyn Kelly Responds To SCOTUS' Birthright Citizenship Ruling was originally published on newsone.com