NBA Great Dennis Rodman To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Source: WWE / Getty

NBA Hall of Famer & 5x champion Dennis Rodman can now add “WWE Hall of Famer” to his long list of accomplishments.

As reported by ESPN, the WWE will honor Rodman for his contributions to wrestling as a member of the iconic nWo (New World Order) faction in WCW. The April 17th induction kicks off WWE’s two-night Wrestlemania weekend in Las Vegas.

Rodman’s wrestling career, though brief, was unforgettable. He made his WCW debut in 1997, aligning himself as a member of the nWo. The faction, founded by Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash, cemented itself as the ultimate “heels” (a.k.a. “bad guys) at the height of the “Monday Night Wars” between WCW and the then-WWF.

Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His most infamous wrestling moment came during the 1998 NBA Finals, when Rodman skipped a Chicago Bulls practice to appear on “WCW Monday Nitro.” This set the stage for a high-profile tag team match at WCW’s “Bash at the Beach,” where Rodman teamed with Hogan to face NBA rival Karl Malone and Diamond Dallas Page.

Rodman’s induction into WWE’s celebrity wing places him alongside other sports icons like Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Pete Rose. His ability to seamlessly transition from the basketball court to the wrestling ring showcased his larger-than-life personality and knack for showmanship.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame class also includes other notable inductees, including famed “golden era” tag team Demolition, WWE/TNA legend AJ Styles, and WWE Women’s Champion-turned-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Rodman’s wrestling exploits, particularly his involvement with the nWo, remain a fascinating chapter in the history of both professional wrestling and sports culture. His induction is a fitting tribute to a man who has always thrived in the spotlight, whether grabbing rebounds or delivering chair shots.

NBA Great Dennis Rodman To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame was originally published on hotspotatl.com