Layoffs Commence At Byron Allen’s Networks The Weather Channel, The Grio

The media company of mogul Byron Allen has begun a round of significant layoffs, beginning first with The Weather Channel and The Grio.

According to reports, the privately held media group of Byron Allen has initiated a round of layoffs at two of its properties, The Weather Channel and The Grio. In a statement released on Thursday (May 2), the firm said: “Allen Media Group is making strategic changes to better position the company for growth that will result in expense and workforce reductions across all divisions” before continuing to state that the group will “continue to perform well and in many areas our revenue growth has greatly outpaced the market. We are aligning these changes to drive future business opportunities and support our growth strategies in our rapidly evolving industry.”

The precise number of people laid off at The Weather Channel has not been revealed, but it did include station veterans such as on-air meteorologist Mike Seidel, who had been at the station dating back to 1992. “I’ve done over 25,000 live shots during my tenure at TWC, which include all of the broadcast and cable news networks,” Seidel said of his 32-year run. Another senior producer, Trish Landers Ragdale, shared the news of her departure on social media. “After 14 years at The Weather Channel, I had to say goodbye. Definitely not by choice and not expected. At its best and at its worst, I was truly proud to wear the TWC logo,” Ragdale said in the Reels video. Allen Media Group acquired The Weather Channel back in 2018 for a reported $300 million.

These layoffs come days after layoffs occurred at The Grio, affecting the video production staff and the podcast team at the network with managing editor Christy Oglesby also reportedly being laid off according to a source. TheGrio was acquired by Allen Media Group in 2016 and is considered the largest Black newsroom in the nation. Allen reached a deal with Charter Communications in March to have the owner of Spectrum carry The Grio and other offerings under its umbrella on their cable television packages. Observers note that Allen might be positioning himself for more acquisitions in the future. The mogul, who has a net worth of $735 million, previously submitted a bid of $30 billion for Paramount Global and had also expressed interest in obtaining a stake in CNN and buying BET Media Group.

