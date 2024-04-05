Listen Live
Ahead of Biden visit to Key Bridge, admin approves $3.5M for impacted workers

Published on April 5, 2024

President Joe Biden will visit Baltimore on Friday afternoon for an aerial tour of the collapsed France Scott Key Bridge, followed by a meeting with families of the six construction workers killed in the disaster.

The presidential visit comes more than a week after a cargo ship, the Dali, crashed into the bridge in the early hours of March 26. The deadly incident has since paralyzed the Port of Baltimore, a key destination in the global supply chain that employs thousands of workers in the region.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ahead of Biden visit to Key Bridge, admin approves $3.5M for impacted workers

 

