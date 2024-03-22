It shouldn’t be controversial to think that absolutely no one deserves to lose their home or be evicted due to an unpaid water bill. Yet, Maryland lawmakers are trying to return to a practice that disproportionately impacts and displaces Black people, who are already underrepresented as homeowners and disproportionately impacted as renters.
Prior to 2019, thousands of Baltimore residents have faced tax sales due to unpaid water bills. This disgraceful practice often displaced elderly Black women on fixed incomes and led to an overall decrease in homeownership in Baltimore. In 2019, the Maryland General Assembly voted to protect all households and places of worship in Baltimore from tax sales due to unpaid and unaffordable water bills. This legislation brought Baltimore in line with many water systems in the state; for example, Maryland’s largest water system, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, cannot use tax sales to collect any unpaid water bills.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Commentary: Unpaid water bills could again cost Baltimoreans their homes
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Anne Arundel County installs vending machines stocked with naloxone to prevent overdoses
-
Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast
-
Lunch with Labor 2/13/24 Podcast