Attorney A Dwight Pettit & Jeff Gallop l The Carl Nelson Show

Constitutional and Defense Attorney A Dwight Pettit takes over our classroom to analyze Donald Trump’s Criminal cases. He will explain if the delays in the trials will affect the outcomes and discuss if the changes in the Fulton County RICO case with DA, Fani Willis will make it harder for a conviction. Before attorney Pettit, we’ll preview Maryland’s 17th annual Money Power Day. Investigative Journalist, Jeff Gallop will also join us.
