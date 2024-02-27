Child Killed, Two Critically Injured, 19 Displaced, In Early Morning East Baltimore Fire

An 8-year-old boy died and two others were seriously injured after a fire in Southeast Baltimore overnight.
According to officials, 19 people were also displaced as a result of the blaze.
Crews responded around 2 a.m. to the house fire in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street, where they found “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from a two-story building.
A rescue team found three unconscious and unresponsive people while battling the flames. The victims were treated on the scene before being transported to area hospitals.
The victims were 8, 13 and 22. The 8-year-old died at the hospital, while the other two remain in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.
