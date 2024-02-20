Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-20-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Carlynn Sold It Real Estate Company
Business Description: “Your Dream Home Awaits.”
Business Website: https://carlynnsmith.ureexecutives.com
‘Primrose Plush Beauty LLC
Business Description: ” Be Plush with Primrose and achieve your dream hair.”
Business Website: https://primroseplushbeauty.com/
Lotus Wellness and Aesthetics
