Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-30-2024]

Published on January 30, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

The Women’s Challenge, Inc.

Business Description: ”Empower. Educate. Encourage. Entertain.”

Business Website: www.WomensChallenge.net

Dollhouse Boutique

Business Description: “Come play dress up with us.”

Business Website: www.shopdollhouseboutique.com

Gratify by Tastefully Tweedy, LLC Event Catering

Business Description: “Tasteful. Elevated. Classy.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

