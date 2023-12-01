Black Lives Matter Denies Affiliation With Rhode Island BLM ‘Imposter’ Mark Fisher Who Endorsed Trump

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of OK, What Are We Even Doing Here? it turns out that a Black Trump supporter claiming to be a Black Lives Matter “leader” may not be affiliated with the movement at all, which was revealed after Donald Trump co-signed the endorsement even though he spent half his presidency treating BLM like he wanted to take it out on the White House lawn and lynch it.

On Wednesday, we reported that Mark Fisher—who claimed to be the co-founder and former senior director of a Black Lives Matter chapter in Rhode Island—declared with his whole chest that he’ll be voting for Trump in 2024 due to the “racist” policies employed by the Democratic Party. During an interview with Fox News, Fisher erroneously claimed Black people are stuck on a “plantation,” but are also “not stupid” because we “understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not and it’s obvious that the Democratic party is not for us.”

Here’s what I wrote regarding that in our earlier report:

But that was then and this is now. Today, Trump is so desperate to prove to the world he has Black friends that he has no problem doing a complete 180 on his BLM stance, and, for that matter, the same can be said about Fox News, which according to the Providence Journal, has done multiple interviews with the purported “leader” of the group the network spent years bashing. “Spoke with Mark Fisher yesterday,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “A great guy, very honored to have his and BLM’s support.” The Trump co-sign, along with the social media backlash over the endorsement, prompted the BLM chapter to release a statement treating Fisher like a random guy who showed up to the cookout pretending to be family. “In response to recent media coverage, we would like to clarify that Mark Fisher is not and has never been affiliated with our organization,” BLM Rhode Island said in a statement, according to Raw Story. “The views expressed by Mr. Fisher in the referenced Fox News segment do not reflect the values or beliefs of BLM RH PAC.” But, now, it appears that Fisher was, in fact, once affiliated with the group, albeit, not in the capacity that he claimed. From the Journal:

But while the national news media described Fisher as a “leader” of Black Lives Matter and “co-founder” of Black Lives Matter RI, the group’s current head, Gary Dantzler, disputes those claims, saying Fisher only worked as an advocate. Dantzler, who is the head of BLM RI and registered the group as a nonprofit with the IRS in 2021, said Fisher was not a co-founder but, starting that year, worked for a matter of months as an advocate. “Mark Fisher stated he was one of the co-founders of BLM,” Dantzler said. “Absolutely not. He was a respected advocate for BLM. That’s it. And he was paid and somewhere he got fired and demoted.” Currently, there is no Rhode Island-based Black Lives Matter group in the IRS’ nonprofit database with Fisher listed. However, Fisher was listed as a director in BLM RI’s articles of incorporation with the state in 2020. A 2022 annual report shows his name was removed that year.

Additionally, CNN reported that the national Black Lives Matter organization called Fisher an “imposter” and a “right-wing” plant being used to “amplify fringe Black voices to create an idea of broad support for their corrupt candidates.” One can only imagine how embarrassing it is for Dantzler that late last month, Fisher posted a photo of him and other BLM members, including Dantzler (seen on the far left of the photo), with the group wearing BLM RI t-shirts.

