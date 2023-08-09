WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Founder of The Black Lawyers for Justice, Malik Shabazz will update us on the case of the two Black men brutalized and tortured by a group of Mississippi white cops. Attorney Shabazz will also show his legal support for any of the members of the Black Community who may face charges from the Riverboat incident. Before we hear from Attorney Shabazz, Dr. Sebi’s son Abdul will join us. Journalist and Talk Show host Richard Muhammad will also talk about the controversial Police killing of Ronald Greene.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Attorney Malik Shabazz, Dr. Sebi’s Son Abdul & Richard Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com