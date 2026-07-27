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Patterson Park Pool Reopens After Fecal Contamination

Patterson Park Pool Reopens After Fecal Contamination and Vandalism

Published on July 27, 2026
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Multi-colored swimming rings in swimming pool. Pool party, summer background. Top view
Source: Getty Images / Radio One Cincinnati

Patterson Park Pool reopened Sunday after Baltimore City officials completed an extensive cleanup following another vandalism incident.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks said staff discovered feces and debris in the water, along with several drainage grates that had been forcibly removed and thrown into the pool. The damage forced the popular community pool to close Saturday.

Officials initially believed the damage was mostly cosmetic. However, a full inspection revealed additional cleanup and water treatment were needed before the facility could safely reopen.

Photos released by the department showed multiple drainage grates removed from their original positions.

The incident marked the second time Patterson Park Pool had been vandalized during the summer season.

The pool was previously forced to close after trash and feces were discovered in the water and graffiti was found on the property’s walls. Following that incident, the pool underwent mandatory maintenance, including a filtration process that lasted several hours.

The repeated incidents are believed to be connected to a pool-hopping trend involving young people trespassing at public pools and entering the water after operating hours.

City officials have not announced whether anyone has been identified or charged in connection with the vandalism.

Patterson Park Pool Reopens After Fecal Contamination and Vandalism was originally published on 92q.com

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