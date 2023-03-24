Howard County Police announced that they will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for targeted vehicles.
Maryland residents who own a 2016-2021 Hyundai, or a 2011-2021 Kia that requires a traditional key to start, can pick up a freewheel lock at the Northern or Southern District Station Saturday, March 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
If you plan on attending, you must present a license and registration to receive their lock.
For more info, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
One Killed, Five Injured, Including Teens, In West Baltimore Shooting
Lamborghini Stolen In Armed Carjacking In Downtown Baltimore
Baltimore City’s Health Department To Be Renamed In Honor Of First Black Health Commissioner
The post Howard County Police Hosting Free Steering Wheel lock Giveaway For Hyundai and Kia Owners appeared first on 92 Q.
Howard County Police Hosting Free Steering Wheel lock Giveaway For Hyundai and Kia Owners was originally published on 92q.com
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers