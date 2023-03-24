Jason Whitlock Attacks Asian Journalist Who Was Called Ethnic Slur By White Radio Host

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Listen: We all know that Jason Whitlock is such a tap-dancing, shucking and jiving Uncle Ruckus prototype that even his sunken place has a sunken place, but, my God, even among Black conservatives, there just aren’t too many who feel the need to take on the role of protector of white people who use racial slurs like the former sports analyst-turned-whitey redemption commentator,

Whitlock—the same guy who immediately played Captain Save-a-Bigot in defense of Joe Rogan and his racist comments and slurs—recently went out of his way to interject himself into an issue he had 100% nothing to do with after a Boston radio host came under fire for using an anti-Japanese racial slur in reference to a Korean ESPN sports commentator.

First, let’s start with the original offense that prompted Whitlock to, once again, act as the Black ambassador of unmitigated whiteness.

From the Washington Post:

Chris Curtis, an executive producer and on-air personality for WEEI, was on “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday when the hosts were talking about a proposal in Boston that would ban miniature bottles of alcohol, which are sometimes known as “nips.” But when Curtis was asked to rank his favorite “nips,” he took it in a much darker direction, as the term is also a slur used against people of Japanese descent.“I’d probably go Mina Kimes,” said Curtis, referencing ESPN’s star NFL personality who is of Korean descent on her mother’s side. Video of the incident spread online Wednesday, and ESPN denounced the radio host’s comments as “extremely offensive.”

Of course, the backlash was swift, and Curtis, who was suspended from the show behind the comment, eventually apologized and offered an excuse that, in all honesty, didn’t make him look any better.

“I attempted to bring up Mila Kunis, which was not really that funny, [it was] sophomoric and sexist, but for reasons I don’t understand, I said Mina Kimes,’’ Curtis said. “That was never the intention for me to say her name. It had nothing to do with the subject matter, and it dragged her into a controversy through no fault of her own regarding a slur and her race and it’s not at all what my intention was.”

So, basically, Curtis defended himself from allegations of racism by essentially saying, “Nah, I was definitely being sexist and creepy AF, but not racist.”

Anyway, when Boston Globe columnist Chad Finn tweeted about Curtis’ excuse for using the slur, Kimes responded with a meme of Bart Simpson rolling his eyes. That little bit of mini-shade was enough to send Whitlock into his Negros for White Supremacy Justice League lair to grab his nicest cape from his sunken closet and spring into action.

“Raise your hand if you knew ‘Nip’ was an ethnic slur?” Whitlock tweeted. “I did not. Tell me how Mina Kimes’ life was impacted by this? Other than nailing herself to a cross, I don’t see the damage. She will dance to rap music calling black people N-words repeatedly without uttering a complaint.”

Besides the fact that Whitlock kept annoyingly adding question marks to sentences that were not questions, why does he feel the need to defend a white man by attacking an Asian woman who barely even responded to the white man’s offense? And how would he know she’s dancing to rap music? And even if she does, so what? Black people DO NOT USE THE N-WORD AS A RACIAL SLUR! Whitlock would know that if he was actually part of the Black community. (But we all know Whitlock claps on the two and four and only does his rhythmless dances to Kid Rock and the original soundtrack to Birth of a Nation.)

In fact, not only did Whitlock attack Kimes on Twitter, but, according to the New York Post , he penned a column on Blaze Media titled “ESPN and Mina Kimes pick a racial fight with a radio lightweight.”

“Kimes wants everyone to know she is a victim,” Whitlock wrote. “That’s her job. Her value to ESPN is directly tied to her willingness to play victim. Does anyone ever react to her opinions about sports? Does anyone care what she says about sports? Her relevance and value stem from her ethnicity, her gender, and her good looks.”

First of all, I know the guy who has been rejected by multiple sports networks because no one likes him besides racist white people in search of pet Black friends is not out here claiming no one cares about a popular Asian broadcaster’s opinion on sports-related things.

But, again, why is he going in like this on someone who barely responded to an issue even Curtis admitted he should never have involved her in?

Kimes apparently wondered the same thing.

“Nailing myself to a cross?” Kimes tweeted in response to Whitlock’s tweet. “I made one joke and went back to work…because unlike you, I still talk about sports for a living. Have a great day.”

Exactly.

The post Jason Whitlock Attacks Asian Journalist Who Was Called Ethnic Slur By White Radio Host appeared first on NewsOne.

