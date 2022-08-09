What Happened To Brianna Grier? Family Releases Pathology Report

The family of 28-year-old Brianna Grier are still searching for answers about her untimely death. In mid-July, Brianna was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office after she suffered a schizophrenic episode. Her mother, Mary Grier called officials for help, but she didn’t know it would be the last time she would see her daughter.Brianna died after she fell out of the sheriff’s cop car while it was in motion. Now, her parents are searching for answers.

Officials from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also confirmed that Brianna jumped out of the vehicle while moving. According to the agency, Brianna was handcuffed during the time of the incident. Allegedly, one of the deputies forgot to properly close the rear passenger side door. The officers drove for a short distance before Brianna fell out of the vehicle, but the Griers say the story just doesn’t add up.

“If she got out the car, they had to let her out the car. That’s my interpretation because, in a police car, you can’t open the door from the inside, it had to be the outside,” Mrs. Grier said.