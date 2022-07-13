WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago activist Chairman Fred Hampton returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Chairman Fred will compare the Jayland Walker shooting to the shooting in Highland Park. Chairman Fred will also discuss Larry Hoover’s alleged denunciation of the Gangster Disciples the gang co-founded by Hoover. Before the Chairman, Black Women for Positive Changes,’ Dr. Stepahnie Meyers, details the organization’s Get Out the Vote Drive. We’ll start with author Olugbemiosla Rhudy- Perkvoich.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Chairman Fred Hampton, Dr. Stepahnie Meyers & Author Olugbemiosla Rhudy-Perkvoich l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com