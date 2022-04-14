Gas Money: Krispy Kreme Sets Dozen Doughnut Prices To $4.11 As Inflation Relief

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

As prices of everything continue to rise, doughnut franchise Krispy Kreme is offering customers a little relief by lowering the price of their infamous glazed dozen.

According to the announcement, starting Wednesday (Apr 13) and every Wednesday through May 4, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas, which it calls “doughnut deflation.” For April 13, the price is $4.11 and the price will be “based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States on the Monday at the beginning of the week,” the company said.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only food chain attempting to help customers with relief, Dunkin Donuts, Wawa, and Bojangles are all also offering in-store promotions with various giveaways including reward points, free coffee, and gas cards.

For patrons wanting to stay up on the price, Krispy Kreme said it will send out alerts each week via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and its website. There is a limit of two dozen at the promotional price at participating shops nationwide at the drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

