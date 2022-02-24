Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Trial Set To Start In May

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Embattled Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will head to trial on felony charges this May.

This comes as she has demanded a quick trial to resolve this matter before her next election. The decision for a May trial was made during a private conference between the judge and attorneys on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said the trial could last four days. They plan to call as many as 15 witnesses. Mosby’s team said they will call as many as 10 witnesses in her defense.

Mosby is accused of lying about having financial problems related to COVID-19 in order to make penalty-free withdrawals from her retirement account. She is also accused of lying on mortgage applications for her Florida vacation homes.

