Marilyn Mosby’s Social Media Accounts No Longer Active, Campaign Website Offline

Commentary: Marilyn Mosby

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has deactivated or deleted her social media accounts.

According to WBAL-TV, her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages are no longer active. Her campaign website is also offline.

It’s not clear why Mosby made this move. But, it comes just more than a week before she’s scheduled for a federal court hearing on the case against her.

Mosby is facing federal perjury charges related to a COVID-19 financial hardship withdrawal and making false statements on a loan application.

Her hearing is scheduled for February 23.

See Also: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Pushing For A Quick Trial Before June Election

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

01.01.70
