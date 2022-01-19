Local
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Pushing For A Quick Trial Before June Election

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is up for re-election in June. Her lawyer is now pushing for a quick trial in order to avoid missing out on that political race.

Mosby faces perjury charges. She’s also accused of making false statements on her mortgage applications.

Her lawyer said his client did nothing wrong by taking a COVID-19 hardship withdrawal from her retirement account to invest in Florida vacation homes. He said her Mahogany Elite travel businesses were impacted by the pandemic even though Mosby said she never made any money from them.

“I’m telling you she’s not only innocent but we have professionals she consulted with and she qualifies on one of those under the statute,” A. Scott Bolden said Monday.

A court appearance for Mosby has not been set yet.

