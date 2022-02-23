Ex-Mets Pitcher Marcus Stroman Says Fans Called Him The N-Word & Shouted Death Threats

As with any person exiting a job, it’s always proper to leave on good terms for the sake of a future reference. However, those rules usually go out the window when your former place of employment included putting up with in-house racism.
That seemed to be the case for ex-Mets ace Marcus Stroman, who went on a recent Twitter tirade to expose his former team and make accusations that included some racist treatment from Mets fans themselves.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Now on the Chicago Cubs roster, Stroman gave a pretty blunt explanation on his rough time while pitching for the Mets. He chimed in on a conversation between fans on Twitter (seen above), writing, “Endless death threats, being called a n*gger often, hearing black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that. I will speak on this topic on my time and on my podcast at some point. Still dealt on the mound through all of that.”
A more viral response also had many talking on Twitter yesterday as Stroman slammed new Mets general manager Billy Eppler, writing in response to a fan, “Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM…that tells you enough. His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now. I’m beyond thankful I’m gone from that organization. God got me!”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Overall, we’re just glad he was able to find a better situation for himself with the Cubs that will hopefully prove to be a more welcoming home base. Although this isn’t the story of perseverance we’d hope to share during Black History Month, it’s one that shows how we can dominate over adversity through perseverance and a determination to succeed. Major props, Stro!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Brian Flores Slaps NFL With Lawsuit On First Day of Black History Month Claiming Blatant Racism, Twitter Salutes Him
Brian Flores Slaps NFL With Lawsuit On First Day of Black History Month Claiming Blatant Racism, Twitter Salutes Him
1. Salute to him.
1 of 12
This quote from Brian Flores is powerful.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2022
He knows he's risking his coaching future with this lawsuit.
This is about much more than just his own coaching future. pic.twitter.com/A3xOsKmZ9m
2. Get em!
2 of 12
Brian Flores' lawyer said "there's going to be corroborating evidence," including witnesses, emails and texts to back up Flores' claim Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019. https://t.co/O2kEPacxsc pic.twitter.com/vfK0yPIFe7— David Wilson (@DBWilson2) February 2, 2022
3. LOL
3 of 12
Bill Belichick “accidentally” sending the texts to Brian Flores thinking he was Brian Daboll pic.twitter.com/RrcnagPHAJ— 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@F1avs) February 1, 2022
4. Accurate
4 of 12
Brian Flores suing the NFL, then dropped the Belichick texts like pic.twitter.com/a1bZTO9kAI— Event Dies At The End 🥊🥋🏀 (@MainEventTV_AKA) February 2, 2022
5. Yup
5 of 12
That the excessively taciturn Bill Belichick’s overly chatty text messages helped spur Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL is nothing short of hilarious.— Renée Graham 🏳️🌈 (@reneeygraham) February 2, 2022
6.
6 of 12
Brian Flores after he got that text from Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/fivxpbxTlo— Figgy Fig (@TheFiggyFig) February 1, 2022
7.
7 of 12
Brian Flores reading his texts from Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/6E0VOSWC4j— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) February 2, 2022
8.
8 of 12
This text convo between Bill Belichick and Brian Flores is brutal. pic.twitter.com/WbvKBnVo4z— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) February 1, 2022
9.
9 of 12
Brian Flores to his attorney after the Bellichik texts. pic.twitter.com/4fe81NNeI3— Russell Crowe (@AdamFulller) February 1, 2022
10.
10 of 12
How Black coaches pulling up to interview for NFL head coach jobs pic.twitter.com/F7zmKU1muf— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 2, 2022
11.
11 of 12
Can not tell you over the years how many black coaches took interviews, knowing they weren’t getting HC jobs but were encouraged to for the experience. The amount of texts and convos I have had this coaching cycle, with black coaches equate to this: “How’s that working out?” 😐— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 1, 2022
12.
12 of 12
How Brian Flores looking at the NFL pic.twitter.com/4taDa76QaV— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 1, 2022
Ex-Mets Pitcher Marcus Stroman Says Fans Called Him The N-Word & Shouted Death Threats was originally published on blackamericaweb.com