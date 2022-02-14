Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore’s Brooklyn Neighborhood

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A violent start to Valentine’s Day in Baltimore.

A man was found shot in the head in the Brooklyn neighborhood Monday.

Officers were called to the scene on the 3800 block of Potee Street at around 7:30 a.m.. They found the man shot inside of a vacant home.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

