2 Children Shot In Annapolis, Man Arrested

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting of a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 100 block Obery Court. They said they were originally called to the area for a possible home invasion.

John Estep turned himself into police and has been charged with seven criminal charges including two counts of first-degree assault.

He has since been released from police custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The children who were shot are expected to be okay. Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Source: CBS Baltimore

