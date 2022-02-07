Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Man Hit By Gunfire While Sleeping

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-Up Of Bullets Against White Background

Source: Chlach Ratn Chokh Thrni / EyeEm / Getty

A 48-year-old man is expected to survive after he was hit by stray gunfire while sleeping in his Baltimore home.

It happened shortly before midnight Sunday on the 2800 block Rosalind Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police said the man was asleep when was hit by a round that flew through his wall.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Cops Quickly Forgive Anti-Mask Mom On Video Threatening School Board With ‘Loaded’ Guns

See Also: Is It A Karen Or A Thug? Woman Arrested After Pulling Her Gun During Parking Spot Dispute

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Close-Up Of Bullets Against White Background

Baltimore Man Hit By Gunfire While Sleeping

A 48-year-old man is expected to survive after he was hit by stray gunfire while sleeping in his Baltimore home.
01.01.70

BWI-Marshall Airport Could Get Thousands of Slot Machines

Under the proposed bill, the slot machines could create jobs and bring revenue to the state's Education Trust Fund. Details…
01.01.70
Medical marijuana cultivation

Maryland Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Legalize Marijuana

The voters will decided if this bill passes in November.
02.25.36
Photos
Close