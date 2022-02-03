Local
HomeLocal

High School Student Arrested For Murder Of Baltimore Police Lieutenant’s Husband

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
handcuffs wide angle

Source: ATU Images / Getty

A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student is in custody for the murder of a Baltimore police lieutenant’s husband last month.

Sahiou Kargbo is facing first-degree murder and other charges for the January 25 shooting death of 43-year-old James Blue.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Blue was shot multiple times while waiting in a black Honda Accord outside a home he recently purchased on the 1400 block of Walker Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

He was waiting for an appliance delivery and on the phone with his son when he was shot.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 1.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Gov. Larry Hogan Delivers Final State Of The…

He wants the General Assembly to act on his proposals to tackle violent crime, lower taxes and refund the police. 
01.01.70
handcuffs wide angle

High School Student Arrested For Murder Of Baltimore…

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 1.
01.01.70
Cracked Car Windshield

Fourth Victim Dies After Head-On Crash In Bel…

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 
01.01.70
Photos
Close