Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Man Dies Inside Home With More Than 100 Snakes

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Brightly coloured parrot snake

Source: suebg1 photography / Getty

A Maryland man was found dead inside of his Charles County home by first responders Wednesday. Authorities found more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes there.

According to Maryland State Police, officers conducted a wellness check around 6 p.m. at the home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories

A neighbor told police they checked on the 49-year-old man after not seeing him for more than a day and found him lying on the floor unconscious.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. There were no signs of foul play.

As far as the snakes, they were found in various tanks situated on racks. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the snakes with help from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Brightly coloured parrot snake

Maryland Man Dies Inside Home With More Than…

A neighbor told police they checked on the 49-year-old man after not seeing him for more than a day and…
01.01.70
Baltimore Empowerment Zone

Bill Calling For Establishments On The Block To…

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were 831 calls for service to The Block and surrounding areas in 2021.
01.01.70
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Gov. Hogan Shares Budget, Pledging Billions In Tax…

State law requires the governor to present a balanced budget. The Maryland General Assembly can only cut from his proposals,…
04.23.27
Photos
Close