Local
HomeLocal

Bill Calling For Establishments On The Block To Close By 10 P.M. Due To An Uptick In Violence

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Empowerment Zone

Source: Scott J. Ferrell / Getty

A bill has been introduced that would require strip clubs and bars on The Block in downtown Baltimore to close by 10 p.m..

Senate Bill 222 was introduced by Senate President Bill Ferguson. If passed, it would apply to any business on the 400 block of East Baltimore Street with a Class A or Class BD-7 liquor license and any business with an adult entertainment license.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were 831 calls for service to The Block and surrounding areas in 2021. That includes 8 shootings with 11 victims, 15 robberies, 17 aggravated assaults and one suspicious death.

“Violence within and resulting from The Block in Baltimore City’s central business district has drastically increased in recent months despite a robust and consistent deployment by the Baltimore City Police Department,” he said, later adding, “Many of those were brazen incidents with police officers in the immediate vicinity.”

Ferguson pointed to other parts of the city where increased police presence has resulted in drops in crime. He said that is not the case on The Block and business owners refuse to take accountability for what’s happening there.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Brightly coloured parrot snake

Maryland Man Dies Inside Home With More Than…

A neighbor told police they checked on the 49-year-old man after not seeing him for more than a day and…
01.01.70
Baltimore Empowerment Zone

Bill Calling For Establishments On The Block To…

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were 831 calls for service to The Block and surrounding areas in 2021.
01.01.70
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Gov. Hogan Shares Budget, Pledging Billions In Tax…

State law requires the governor to present a balanced budget. The Maryland General Assembly can only cut from his proposals,…
04.23.27
Photos
Close