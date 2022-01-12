Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Medical Helicopter Crash Lands, Injuries Reported

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Closeup of flying red helicopter in contrast with blue sky

Source: imaginewithme / Getty

A medical helicopter that was based in Maryland crash landed in a Pennsylvania suburb Tuesday.

According got authorities, the chopper was on its way from a Chambersburg, Pennsylvania hospital to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It crashed in Drexel Hill.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

All four passengers, including a 2-month-old girl, suffered injuries. The pilot and the infant are in stable condition.

Town officials are calling it a miracle that the pilot was able to make such a hard landing without hurting passengers or people on the ground.

The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services said the helicopter was based out of Hagerstown.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland , Philadelphia

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Closeup of flying red helicopter in contrast with blue sky

Maryland Medical Helicopter Crash Lands, Injuries Reported

The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services said the helicopter was based out of Hagerstown.
06.25.22
Police line belt

23-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Shooting

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on West Susquehanna Avenue. Officers found Ikemefuna Eguh dead at the scene from…
06.13.22
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Gov. Larry Hogan’s Approval Rating Rises According To…

Hogan maintains an approval rating of 74%. That's one point higher than his 73% approval rating in October 2020. 
01.01.70
Photos
Close