34-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot In Northwest Baltimore

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A 34-year-old woman is dead after she was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said officers were called to a report of gunfire on the 3300 block of Edgewood Road at around 10:44 p.m.. They found the woman there who had been shot multiple times.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

