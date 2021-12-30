34-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot In Northwest Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A 34-year-old woman is dead after she was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said officers were called to a report of gunfire on the 3300 block of Edgewood Road at around 10:44 p.m.. They found the woman there who had been shot multiple times.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

