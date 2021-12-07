Local
Man Accused Of Killing An East Baltimore Church Volunteer Will Plead Not Criminally Responsible

Manzie Smith

Source: Baltimore Police Department / Baltimore Police Department

The attorney for the man accused of killing an East Baltimore church volunteer said his client doesn’t remember the day of her death.

Manzie Smith, 62, was working inside of the church at the time of the murder. A judge on Monday ordered Smith to be held without bail. He’s facing first-degree murder charges.

Warren Brown, Smith’s attorney, said he will file a plea of Not Criminally Responsible. That’s Maryland’s equivalent to an insanity defense. It’s all due to Smith’s mental health issues.

“He was horrified by the possibility that he had done this but couldn’t give me any idea as to whether he did or not…he was on prescription drugs for his psychosis and for his schizophrenia,” said Brown after visiting Smith in jail.

Brown believes the crime could have been avoided if someone protected Smith from himself and others. According to charging documents, Smith has a history of attacks on women. He was convicted of rape in 1979 and again in 1992.  In 2014, he was convicted of assaulting and robbing a woman and released from prison in July on Mandatory Supervision, which expired in October.

Smith’s attorney said he should not have been removed from the state’s supervision.

Officials have not released a motive in the killing of Evelyn Player.

